Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Slow But Steady, Film Nears ₹24 Cr Mark

Dhadak 2 continues its quiet but steady run at the box office, collecting ₹0.06 crore on Day 28. With this, the film’s total Hindi net collection stands at ₹23.36 crore.

Released on August 1, 2025, the Shazia Iqbal directorial has carved out a space for itself with strong word-of-mouth and critical appreciation. As a spiritual successor to Dhadak and the official remake of Pariyerum Perumal, the film moves beyond conventional romance to tackle themes of identity, systemic inequality, and social hierarchy—elements rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Starring newcomers in emotionally demanding roles, Dhadak 2 has managed to sustain a presence through its fourth week, albeit on limited screens. Its India gross collection stands at ₹27.94 crore, with overseas contributing ₹4.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹32.54 crore.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, along with producers Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, the film has found particular resonance among urban audiences and in metros, where its themes have sparked discussion.

While the daily collections have slowed down, the film is expected to continue its run into a fifth week on select screens. With no major releases this week targeting the same audience segment, Dhadak 2 may yet add to its total in the days ahead.