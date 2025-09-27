Did you know Lakshya Lalwani was a TV star?

Long before Lakshya became the name to watch in Hindi cinema and streaming, he was carving his space on Indian television. His early screen presence hinted at a performer with both range and restraint — someone not just acting for the camera but already living inside the frame.

While most know him today for his kinetic role in Kill or the buzz around Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Lakshya’s journey began in a different register — one of daily shoots, tight schedules, and characters built slowly over dozens of episodes. Television gave him the rhythm of the craft. And it shows.

In Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, he stepped with conviction beyond his years. Later, in Ekta Kapoor’s Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, he played a key role that hinted at his ability to blend vulnerability with charisma. But it was in the ambitious historical drama Porus that he truly left a mark — not just as a performer, but as a commanding screen force. Mounted on an unprecedented scale for Indian TV, Porus demanded physicality, grace, and emotional intensity — all of which Lakshya delivered with surprising ease.

What followed wasn’t a glide into the cinema, but a series of twists that would test any newcomer’s resolve. Two major film projects — Dostana 2 and Bedhadak — were shelved despite initial hype. It’s the kind of thing that could derail an emerging career. But Lakshya didn’t retreat; he recalibrated.

His breakthrough finally arrived with Kill — a high-octane, blood-and-bone action thriller backed by Karan Johar. It’s a role that required raw physicality and stillness all at once, and Lakshya held the screen like someone who had been there before. The industry took notice. The IIFA for Best Hindi Debut soon followed, but what really mattered was how unmistakably he had arrived.

Now, he’s on fire with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a layered exploration of the film industry itself, directed by Aryan Khan. Early glimpses show a confident performer leaning into complexity, rather than coasting on charm.

And somewhere along the line, Lakshya stopped using his last name — not as a brand, but rather for deeply personal reasons. A friend’s unfortunate experience of discrimination based on their name led Lakshya to choose A. “It’s unfair to judge someone by their surname,” he reasoned. So, it is just ‘Lakshya’- melodramatically, a first name only.

There is something so grounded yet audacious about these decisions — the roles he picks, the things he chooses to keep to himself, and even the single name he plies in his work. Lakshya isn’t going after the spotlight. He is steadily making his way toward it; and the work is doing all the talking as of now.