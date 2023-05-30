ADVERTISEMENT
Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Sing In Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are two performing artistes who are known by many as two of the finest and most admired and loved. Both of them will be seen together in Amar Singh Chamkila project soon

Author: Subhash K Jha
30 May,2023 11:45:35
Netflix announced its upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali the film presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz collaboration. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs.

Talking about the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir’s exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role.”

Actor Parineeti Chopra added, “It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila’s singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long awaited dream. With Netflix’s global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila’s inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide”

