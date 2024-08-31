Director Joydip Mukherjee Recalls Heartwarming Friendship with Anirban Chakraborti on Actor’s Birthday

As actor Anirban Chakraborti celebrates his birthday today, director Joydip Mukherjee takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their endearing friendship. Their journey began during the lockdown when Mukherjee worked on his first web series, “Eken Babu.”

Mukherjee recalls his first meeting with Anirban, during which they maintained social distancing due to the pandemic. Despite their initial reserve, their conversations gradually led to a strong bond. During the nine-day shoot, the team would often gather in a hotel room, sharing meals, singing, and laughing, allowing Anirban to shed his reserved nature.

Mukherjee praises Anirban’s versatility as an actor, citing his diverse roles in projects like “FIR,” “Mukhosh,” Feluda Pherot,” and “Dugdugi.” He appreciates Anirban’s willingness to adapt to new characters and his valuable input during shoots.

Their friendship has evolved into a kinship, with Anirban considering Mukherjee a brother and confidant. They share plans and seek each other’s opinions personally and professionally.

An interesting anecdote from their time together reveals Anirban’s initial reluctance to shoot during the evenings. The team jokingly nicknamed him “Manjulika” because he preferred to wrap up early. However, Anirban has since adapted to night shoots.

Mukherjee fondly remembers a minor disagreement during the “The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan” shoot in Jaisalmer. The issue was promptly resolved with a hug, reaffirming their strong bond.

As Anirban celebrates his birthday, Mukherjee wishes him continued success and genuine humility. Though neither believes in grand birthday celebrations, Mukherjee plans to give Anirban something special from Puri.

This heartwarming account of their friendship showcases the beauty of professional relationships evolving into lasting bonds.