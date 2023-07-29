ADVERTISEMENT
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28

Home-breaking caused by single females targeting rich married men has become a common phenomenon today. Sadly, these young and single women who unabashedly seduce married men have no consideration whatsoever for the families whose lives they are disrupting forever.

Author: Subhash K Jha
29 Jul,2023 11:31:32
Manish, your film One Friday Night shows a young woman as a homebreaker?

But doesn’t it work both ways? Taali dono haath se bajti hai?

I agree. But the homebreaker has no scruples.Strangely, such ‘home breakers’ inside their minds do not think that they are doing anything unethical. They feel that if the man is willingly leaving his wife and coming to live with his lover, that means he’s not happy in his marriage.

Is that how the homebreaker in your film thinks?

I have explored in great detail how a home-breaker behaves, and what goes on inside her mind. I achieved this through Vidhi Chitalia’s character’s behaviour and her manoeuvres throughout the film. Vidhi Chitalia’s character who plays the 22-year old love interest of the 50-plus married man played by Milind Soman has no qualms about being a ‘home-breaker’.

How does she rationalize her behaviour in her head?

Her reasoning and justification are that if her man desires her more than his wife, then he should not continue his marriage, because such a marriage will obviously be unsatisfying and is bound to fail.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Read Latest News