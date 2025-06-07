Filmmaker Manish Gupta Accused Of Stabbing Driver, Lawyer Calls It A False Case

Famous filmmaker Manish Gupta, who has directed films like ‘Section 375’, ‘Rahasya’ and ‘420 IPC’, has been accused of stabbing his driver due to a salary dispute. The incident is said to have happened this morning and the police are investigating the matter.

What is the whole matter

According to a PTI report, Manish Gupta has been booked by his driver Rajibul Lashkar (age 38) alleging that he was stabbed in a quarrel over salary. The complaint has been lodged at the Versova police station and a case has been registered under Section 118 (Indian Justice Code – BNS). The injured driver is currently undergoing treatment.

According to a Mid-Day report, the Versova police have confirmed the incident and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the truth.

When the media contacted Manish Gupta, he called all the allegations false and baseless and said that he would fully cooperate in the investigation. He also asked the journalists to talk to his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari.

Lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said, “The allegation levelled against my client Manish Gupta is completely false and a conspiracy to extort money. The complainant Rajibul himself has a criminal record – a case of cheating the bank is already registered against him. This entire story has been fabricated at the behest of his relatives and friends so that money can be recovered from my client. We are soon going to initiate legal action against Rajibul for filing a false FIR and giving wrong information.”

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh has taken over the case on behalf of driver Rajibul and he has demanded that an immediate arrest should be made in this case.

At present the police investigation is going on and the evidence is being verified keeping in mind the statements of both parties.