Divya Khossla reveals how the story of ‘Savi’ is inspired by the legend of Sati Savitri

Actress Divya Khossla has made a mark in and as Savi as soon as the trailer dropped. The Abhinay Deo-directed film showcases the story of a simple happy housewife whose life takes an ugly turn when her husband is arrested. What follows later is Savi ditching her vulnerable stance and taking a fierce avatar to get her husband back.

At the trailer launch of the film, Divya Khossla revealed that this story is very similar to the legendary folklore of Sati Savitri where Savitri wins her husband Satyavan’s soul back from Yamraj.

Talking about the same, Divya says, “As a child, my mother used to tell me the story of Sati Savitri, where Savitri brings her husband Satyavan back to life by fighting Yamraj. That story is about courage and determination. A woman can fight the entire universe for love. I am very proud to say that our story Savi is a modernized version, we are showing the Indian audience the tale of Savitri. Every woman is going to relate to the story.”

An Abhinay Deo film Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. The film appears to be a thriller, however, the real catch is the story of how a simple housewife manages to land in jail. The film is set to release on 31st May, 2024.