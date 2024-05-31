Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial; can he still run for President?

America’s former President and media personality Donald Trump has been found guilty on all the charges in his hush money trial thus making history by becoming the first-ever former US President to be convinced of a crime. The verdict was passed by a New York jury and all this takes place just months before the November elections that could yet see him return to the White House.

According to reports, the jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts in the trial which included falsifying business records to hide a payment that intended to silence porn star, Stormy Daniels. Talking about the sentence, in essence, he could be sentenced to four years in prison but is more likely to get probation instead.

Trump was released without bail but is a felon. What it means to the Presidential Elections and can he still run for it? Interestingly, he isn’t barred from continuing his campaign to defeat Joe Biden in November, even in the rare instance that he does go the prison.

Following the sentence, Trump was immediately defiant and upon talking to the media, he kept on mentioning that he was an innocent man and that this trial was ‘rigged’ and ‘a disgrace’, also making comments about the judge.

Taking the opportunity, upon the trial’s verdict, Biden’s campaign issued a statement stating, ‘No one is above the law.’ It also added that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”