THE UNTOLD STORY OF DONALD TRUMP’S RISE, “THE APPRENTICE” RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 18TH OCTOBER 2024!

National, 12th September 2024: PVRINOX Pictures is thrilled to introduce The Apprentice, a bold and insightful exploration of Donald Trump’s early rise to power, directed by the visionary Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi. This film offers a deep dive into Trump’s relationship with his mentor Roy Cohn, uncovering the secrets behind his climb to the top during the 1980s. Premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, The Apprentice will hit theatres across India on 18th October. Starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as the influential fixer Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

The Apprentice takes an unflinching look at the darker side of the American business empire, chronicling Donald Trump’s early rise in the real estate world. The film explores how Trump’s climb to power was shaped by a ‘Faustian’ deal with Roy Cohn, the notorious right-wing lawyer and political fixer. Through their complicated relationship, the film exposes the intricate and shadowy forces that helped propel Trump to the forefront of American politics.

Speaking about his upcoming release, Director Ali Abbasi reveals, “This is not a History Channel episode.” Further talking about this non-conventional film he adds, “This is not a biopic of Donald Trump. We’re not interested in every detail of his life going from A to Z. We’re interested in telling a very specific story through his relationship with Roy and Roy’s relationship with him.”

The Apprentice offers a dramatic and insightful portrayal of Donald Trump’s rise to power. Witness this compelling exploration of ambition, power, and influence as it unfolds on the big screen on October 18th!

