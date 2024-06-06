PVR INOX Launches Retrospective Film Festival Celebrating 15 Years of Zoya Akhtar Produced By Excel Entertainment And Tiger Baby!

Starting from 7th June, a week-long retrospective will showcase movies from Zoya’s diverse filmography.

PVR Inox Cinemas’ luxury arm, The Luxury Collection, recently announced the launch of PVR Inox Lido, Juhu, along with a special retrospective film festival celebrating 15 years of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s journey in Bollywood. The festival will showcase a selection of Zoya Akhtar’s widely loved films including ‘Luck By Chance,’ ‘Dil Dhadakne Do,’ ‘Talaash,’ ‘Gully Boy,’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

In 2024, Zoya Akhtar will be celebrating a significant milestone. She made her directorial debut in 2009 with ‘Luck By Chance’, which starred Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma. Over the past 15 years, Zoya has built a remarkable career marked by a diverse and groundbreaking filmography that includes theatrical releases, OTT films, and web series. Her stories consistently break conventional norms while resonating with a broad audience.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the dynamic duo behind Excel Entertainment, have played a significant role in revolutionizing storytelling in Hindi cinema. In partnership with Tiger Baby, they have produced unforgettable iconic hits that not only entertain but also offer profound journeys, touching hearts and sparking conversations. With themes of love, ambition, and self-discovery, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Excel Entertainment continue to reshape the narrative landscape of Indian cinema.

To commemorate this occasion, the PVR INOX Ltd. initiative hosted an engaging conversation featuring Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti alongside Ajay Bijli, Chairman & MD of PVR Cinemas. This discussion delved into the art of filmmaking and Zoya’s journey in the movies.

Talking about the retrospective , Zoya Akhtar said, “When I heard about this retrospective, I was excited because my films are going to be on the big screen again. I love the movies. This industry has got all my heart, do not want to be anywhere else, this is my home.” She also highlighted the significance of the new PVR Inox Lido cinema, saying, The new PVR Lido cinema really gives the youth a chance to watch older films that may have been before their time – it’s a real gift.

Talking about the same, Reema Kagti praised Zoya’s contribution to Indian cinema, stating*, “Zoya has been one of the defining voices of modern Hindi cinema.”

Talking about the retrospective, Farhan Akhtar said, ” means a lot to us. I would like to thank Mr. Ajay for encouraging people to return to theaters and making it a great experience. I myself have fond memories of watching films here back in the days.”

Further talking about the catalogue of movies being screened here, he said, “I’m proud of Zoya’s unique voice in filmmaking. As a collaborator, producer, and brother, I couldn’t be happier.”