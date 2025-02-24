Zoya Akhtar finally addresses ‘The Archies’ failure & what she didn’t like about it

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently spoke about the reception of her film The Archies, acknowledging the criticism it faced. In an interview on The Game Changers, Akhtar noted that reactions might have been different if the film had been released theatrically instead of on an OTT platform. However, she refrained from speculating on whether the film’s performance would have been better or worse had it been released in cinemas. She admitted that while she felt responsible for the outcome, she had put in her best effort.

Discussing the actors she worked with, Zoya expressed confidence in their potential. She stated that their careers would progress based on their abilities rather than the reception of a single project. She also addressed the harsh feedback directed at the cast, saying it was unfair that they faced such intense criticism. According to her, as the director, she had approved their performances, making her ultimately accountable for the final product.

She shared her disappointment over the way the actors were treated, describing it as a form of bullying. She found it unjust that they bore the brunt of the backlash. Despite the challenges, she maintained that she would collaborate with them again if a script and roles suited them in the future.

Zoya’s response reflects her stance on creative responsibility and the impact of public perception on emerging artists. While The Archies received mixed reviews, she remains supportive of her cast and their professional journeys.