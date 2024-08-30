Zoya Akhtar on how women are ‘beaten’ & ‘bullied’ on-screen; but consensual intimacy is a problem

Filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar has managed to already carve out quite a legacy giving us classic films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and even the much-loved show, Made in Heaven. As someone, who is always appreciated for narratives that drive progressive thinking and support women’s equality very non-chalantly, Akhtar recently opened up on the treatment of women on-screen and objection towards showing intimate scenes as well.

She mentioned how growing up she saw women were bullied, beaten up, harassed and sexually assaulted on screen rather easily but there was an objection towards showing a kiss. She further added that the audience should be able to watch love, tenderness, and physical intimacy between two adults.

Incidentally, her father and legendary lyricist, Javed Akhtar also shared his take on the same as he mentioned the motive behind representing a love scene while saying that showing a love scene to “titillate” and evoke “genuine romance and empathy” is quite different – and that needs to be understood.

When it comes to Zoya Akhtar’s work front, the director has a busy 2023 where she had two of her projects being released in the form of Made in Heaven Season 2 on Prime Video and the much-talked about film, The Archies on Netflix. She also wrote and co-produced Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her next and upcoming projects are yet to be confirmed.