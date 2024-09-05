Ranveer Singh to Anil Kapoor: Celebrities React to Excel Entertainment’s & Trigger Happy Studios’ Announcement of 120 Bahadur Starring Farhan Akhtar!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios, have left everyone stunned with their latest announcement of the upcoming military action film ‘120 Bahadur’. By releasing two intriguing motion posters, the makers introduced Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC). The first shooting schedule of the film begins today in Ladakh. As soon as the film was announced, celebrities from the entertainment world started to express their excitement.

Anil Kapoor commented, “🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🇮🇳♥️”

Arjun Rampal wrote, “All the best my brothers have a super shoot. You rockstars in uniform ❤️”

Ranveer Singh reacted, “👊🏻🔱♥️🧿 🔥”

Shibani Akhtar wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 cannot wait for this one ❤️ good luck to the entire team 🤗 ”

Zoya Akhtar shared the emojis, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿”

Farhan Akhtar, known for his portrayal of solid on-screen personalities, will portraying the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. His depiction of the Major’s extraordinary bravery and leadership promises to resonate profoundly, highlighting the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces during this pivotal historical moment. This military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice. This is really going to be an interesting watch as the motion poster in it self looks immensely captivating and intriguing.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Trigger Happy Studios, ‘120 Bahadur’ is set to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the film aims not only to entertain but also to reverently honor the valor of India’s armed forces. This film promises to provide a poignant glimpse into the sacrifices made by military heroes, further solidifying Excel Entertainment’s reputation for delivering outstanding narratives that captivate audiences worldwide.