Anuja Karnik and Nishant A Bhuse have ventured into film writing and storytelling with Filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav’s ( famous for Duniyadari film) next ‘Kalaawati’ which will be extensively shot at International locales.

Popularly known as the romance king of Marathi cinema filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav’s Kalaawati is his first attempt at horror comedy penned by both Anuja and Nishant. It has an intriguing and heartwarming plot with loads of humour.

“Anuja and I stumbled upon this intriguing plot which not only is a thriller but also a family entertainment. As a storyteller we know such ideas would click and who better than the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav who is taking the film to another level with his creative enzymes” reveals Nishant A Bhuse.

Anuja Karnik added, ” It is a dream come true for us to work with a renowned filmmaker like Sanjay Jadhav and we are sure to set a benchmark in Marathi cinema and web content with our innovative and real-life stories and ideas”.

The director and cinematographer of Kalaawati Sanjay Jadhav concluded, “This is a rare instance when we get an opportunity to execute entertaining and thrilling scripts and stories which will be sure shot winners on the big screens”.

Ameya Vinod Khopkar Entertainment, KF Films Ltd, Taher Cine Tekniqs and Swati Khopkar presents “KALAAWATI” A film by Sanjay Jadhav Produced by Prajay Kamat Starring Amruta Khanvilkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Tejaswani Lonari, Harish Dudhade, Omkar Bhojane, Dipti Dhotre, Sanjay Sejwal and Neel Salekar.