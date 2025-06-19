‘Dune,’ ‘Avatar’ Hollywood Marketing Agency Mob Scene Acquired by India’s Connekkt Media

India-headquartered Connekkt Media has acquired heavyweight marketing agency Mob Scene, the creative force behind campaigns for tentpoles including “A Complete Unknown,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Avatar: Way of Water” and “Barbie.”

The deal positions Connekkt Media, which has outposts in the U.S. and U.A.E., to expand Mob Scene’s creative marketing capabilities into new territories including the U.K., Europe, Middle East India and Asia.

Mob Scene, which serves as the marketing content gatekeeper for blockbuster franchises including “Fast & Furious,” “Stranger Things,” “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Minions,” will maintain its creative leadership under co-founder and CEO Tom Grane.

“Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene,” Grane said. “Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

For Connekkt Media, which has made its mark in Asia with a combination of film production and AI-powered rights marketplace solutions, the acquisition represents a strategic expansion into North American territories. The company’s current slate includes the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer “Vrusshabha,” a biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja featuring Dhanush, and an untitled Hindi-language action film with a top-tier action star.

“Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing,” said Varun Mathur, co-founder of Connekkt Media. “As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the U.S. and the rest of North America.” Mathur emphasized that the combination of Mob Scene’s creative marketing prowess and Connekkt’s technology will drive “targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”

The Los Angeles-based Mob Scene, founded in 2006 by Grane and Brian Daly, has built its reputation on creating trailers, promos, branded content, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes content for major entertainment clients.

Drake Star’s Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek served as exclusive financial advisors on the deal. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.