Ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa settles 2018 physical assault case against Armaan Kohli

Neeru Randhawa, the ex-girlfriend of actor Armaan Kohli, has reportedly settled the 2018 physical assault case against the actor. The incident had garnered significant media attention at the time, shedding light on issues of domestic violence and personal safety.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, in 2018, Neeru Randhawa, a British citizen filed an FIR against Armaan, alleging him of assault. She mentioned in her complaint that Kohli pushed her down the stairs which resulted in serious injuries. When this was taken up in the court, the two reached a mutual settlement upon Armaan agreeing to pay INR 1 crore.

Neeru again took the legal route when one of the cheques bounced. Last month, the court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment of INR 50 lakhs. Now, the latest report is the five-year-long case is finally resolved. On Saturday, advocate Taraq Sayyad appearing for Armaan, and advocate Kushal Mor appearing for Neeru furnished a document to show the settlement between the two. Taraq Sayyad told the court that Kohli hit rock bottom and he had to pawn his family jewelry to arrange for the money due in the case. However, he managed to get only Rs 30 lakhs after pawning the jewelry.

Neeru agreed to take the INR 30 lakhs instead of INR 50 lakhs that she was initially supposed to get and closed the case. After the bench of Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha saw that Armaan and Neeru had reached a settlement, Randhawa’s petition was disposed of by the court. Neeru and Armaan have now settled the case outside of court. Neeru and Armaan were in a relationship for three years. But they kept it secret and it only came to light when in 2018, Neeru filed an FIR against Kohli, alleging him of assault.