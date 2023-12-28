Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Adah Sharma starrer Bastar

Ahmad Kabir Shadan, who has entertained the masses in projects like Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya, Dharampatni, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Kumkum Bhagya, is set to entertain in a new movie. The talented actor will be seen in the upcoming film Bastar which is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the duo who were behind “The Kerala Story”.

According to the makers, “Bastar” is based on a “true incident”, will hit the screens on April 5, 2024. The film will feature Adah Sharma as lead character. Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, had shared the announcement on its Twitter page. “Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024! #VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures,” the production house said in the tweet.

“The Kerala Story” polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). Directed by Sen and produced by Shah, it was released on May 5. The movie, which emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office with over Rs 200 crore in reported earnings, was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening, citing the law and order situation and a poor audience turnout. It also received the tax-free status in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ahmad Kabir Shadan also bagging Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. and Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him for comments.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.