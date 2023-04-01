Talented actor Brijendra Kala, who has entertained the masses with his exceptional acting in projects like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK, Tubelight, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has bagged a new movie.

As per a credible source, Brijendra will be a part of Radhika Madan’s next feature film, titled “Rumi Ki Sharafat”. The upcoming movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

It is directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Gaurav Kamble and Nishank Verma being part of the movie.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.