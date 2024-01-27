Exclusive: Kusha Kapila joins the cast of Shehnaaz Gill and Varun Sharma starrer Sab First Class

We at IWMBuzz.com recently reported about Harsh Beniwal, the popular Indian Youtuber, bagging the upcoming film, Sab First Class. Now, we hear talented actress Kusha Kapila, who is known for her work in projects like Case Toh Banta Hai, Masaba Masaba, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, has joined the cast. In this movie, Shehnaaz Gill will share the screen with Fukra fame Varun Sharma. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

As per reports in media, the movie will be produced by Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions. Recently, Shehnaaz posted two pictures on Instagram and shared the announcement news with fans. The first one features the actress holding a clapperboard, posing alongside co-star Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua and producer Murad Khetani. The second one showcases a clapperboard with scene number 48, shot number 1+2, and take 1 written on it. In her caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “2024 begins.”

Shehnaaz’s co-actor, Varun Sharma also uploaded the same images on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Varun said, “Starting off 2024 on a First Class note with gratitude and excitement as we commence our Shoot today for ‘Sab First Class’ with my Jigri Shehnaaz Gill, helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Produced by Murad Khetani Sir, Cine 1 Studios, Movie Tunnel Productions and JIO Studios. This one is gonna be a Super fun ride and this one’s for everyone who’s been there and your support is why life mein ‘Sab First Class’ hai! Jai Mata Di.”

We buzzed the Kusha and spokesperson at Jio but they remained unavailable for a comment.

