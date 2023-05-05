Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Young and talented actress Melissa Pais, known for her comic touches in shows like Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Neeli Chatri Waale, Chidiya Ghar, and May I Come in Madam?, is all set to entertain fans in a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress has signed the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar. The actress will be seen in a completely different avatar in this movie. She will be seen in a de-glam look. The actress has always challenged herself with different roles.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We contacted Melissa, who confirmed the news and said, “Ashwini sir called and asked me if I would be interested in coming on board for his upcoming film. He also mentioned wanting me to opt for a de-glam look in this movie. I blindly trusted sir and his instinct, so I immediately agreed. I have never ever done a de-glam look in my life. I am known to be a glamour quotient in whatever project I have done. Hence, I thought opting for something different would be a great experience. The cherry on the cake is that the movie has R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari. Madhavan sir is a fabulous actor and a great human being. I also have scenes with Neil, who is an extremely talented actor. He is a very down-to-earth person. I just hope that this film churns out well. I had an amazing experience working with them. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ashwini sir for offering me this film. I am looking forward to this project.”

