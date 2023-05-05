ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Melissa Pais, known for her comic touches in shows like Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Neeli Chatri Waale, Chidiya Ghar, and May I Come in Madam?, is all set to entertain fans in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress has signed the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar. The actress will be seen in a completely different avatar in this movie. She will be seen in a de-glam look.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 17:57:44
Exclusive: Melissa Pais in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Young and talented actress Melissa Pais, known for her comic touches in shows like Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Neeli Chatri Waale, Chidiya Ghar, and May I Come in Madam?, is all set to entertain fans in a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress has signed the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar. The actress will be seen in a completely different avatar in this movie. She will be seen in a de-glam look. The actress has always challenged herself with different roles.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We contacted Melissa, who confirmed the news and said, “Ashwini sir called and asked me if I would be interested in coming on board for his upcoming film. He also mentioned wanting me to opt for a de-glam look in this movie. I blindly trusted sir and his instinct, so I immediately agreed. I have never ever done a de-glam look in my life. I am known to be a glamour quotient in whatever project I have done. Hence, I thought opting for something different would be a great experience. The cherry on the cake is that the movie has R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari. Madhavan sir is a fabulous actor and a great human being. I also have scenes with Neil, who is an extremely talented actor. He is a very down-to-earth person. I just hope that this film churns out well. I had an amazing experience working with them. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ashwini sir for offering me this film. I am looking forward to this project.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Sandeep Anand
My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Sandeep Anand
Exclusive: Chidiya Ghar fame Pratham Shetty to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai
Exclusive: Chidiya Ghar fame Pratham Shetty to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai
Exclusive: Sonia Shrivastava to enter show Swaraj
Exclusive: Sonia Shrivastava to enter show Swaraj
Exclusive: Nitesh Pandey to be a part of film Sumo Didi
Exclusive: Nitesh Pandey to be a part of film Sumo Didi
A window view with mountains would be perfect: Shafaq Naaz
A window view with mountains would be perfect: Shafaq Naaz
#HappyValentinesDay: For me, everyday is Valentine's Day - 'Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal' actress Melissa Pais
#HappyValentinesDay: For me, everyday is Valentine's Day - 'Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal' actress Melissa Pais
Latest Stories
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates
Ileana D’Cruz faces sleeping disorders post pregnancy, shares updates
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Ram Charan finds Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer ‘refreshing’
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Read Latest News