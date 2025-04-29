Exclusive: Melissa Pais joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Actress Melissa Pais who is known for her portrayals in shows Pritam Pyaare aur Woh, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Neeli Chatri Waale etc, is the next to join the stellar cast of Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s upcoming show for Sony SAB, titled Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. The show which is slated to be one-of-its-kind, with the implementation of AI in its story narrative, has popular actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh playing the lead roles.

The fun-riot show, as touted to be, as per the promos, will have two families in constant tussle. It will be a love tale where Yug Sinha and Kairi Sharma, the complete opposites, fall in love.

IWMBuzz.com were the first to give the exclusive news of Shabir Ahluwalia’s return to television with this show. We have also written about Ashi Singh being the most likely choice for the female lead in the show. We have written about Abhishek Verma, Vansh Sayani, Bhoomi Ramola, Rajat Dahiya joining the show’s cast. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Melissa Pais playing a predominant role, in the show.

