Exclusive: Full House Media’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil for Sony SAB to be the first AI-driven fiction show on Hindi TV

It’s the season for ‘opposites to attract’ in a big way now!! Yes, the engaging promos of Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the upcoming romcom on Sony SAB has caught the viewers off-guard and is generating immense curiosity. The show, produced by the banner Full House Media and helmed by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar, stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

As we can see, this seems to be an amazing laugh riot between two families, and a clash between the lead characters of Yug Sinha and Kairi Sharma, played by Shabir and Ashi, respectively.

Our readers would be well aware that we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to give the exclusive news of Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh playing the leads in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shabir Ahluwalia to play lead in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show

Exclusive: Ashi Singh paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?

We now hear of the show being ‘unique’ in a big way!! The show is touted to be the first AI-driven fiction TV show which will be a one-of-a-kind experiment for the small screen.

A reliable source tells us, “The show will show the lead Shabir Ahluwalia’s intriguing past, which will be driven by AI (artificial intelligence), wherein Shabir’s younger avatar will be shown through AI.”

We have seen actors on the big screen being projected through AI in their younger avatars. It is now time for the small screen to go a notch higher in storytelling and weave a story that utilises AI in its narrative.

Way to go!!

For the uninitiated, Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 18 recently explored the theme of past, present, and future, with promos featuring Salman Khan interacting with AI versions of his past and future selves.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.