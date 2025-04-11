Exclusive: Ashi Singh paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?

Shabir Ahluwalia’s comeback to television with Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s upcoming show on Sony SAB has been something that we have been looking forward to!! Shabir who was last seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is making a big bang comeback with this show produced by the banner Full House Media. And it makes us excited to see him explore the genre of comedy. The teaser of the show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil has created more curiosity in his fans for sure!!

Megha Ray, Ashi Singh, Riya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer were the actors who were shortlisted for the prized role.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com can give you the follow-up to this news, that it is most likely Ashi Singh who has grabbed the role of the girl opposite Shabir in the show.

Yes, our source tells us that Ashi Singh is most likely getting locked for the lead role in Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil on Sony SAB.

As we know, Ashi Singh is known for her portrayals in the shows Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Are you all excited to watch Shabir Ahluwalia along with Ashi Singh?

We buzzed Ashi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

