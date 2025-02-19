Exclusive: Sumbul Touqeer, Megha Ray, Ashi Singh, Riya Sharma – Who will play the lead opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show?

The time is ticking faster for heartthrob Shabir Ahluwalia’s return to the TV screens!! Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about Shabir Ahluwalia playing the lead in Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s banner Full House Media’s upcoming show for Sony SAB.

Shabir who was last seen in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy on Zee TV, will be seen tickling the viewers’ funny bones with his comic strength in the show. The show is believed to be a family-oriented comedy show. Reports have been rife of the show being aired simultaneously on Sony TV as well as Sony SAB, but these are not confirmed at the moment.

The search to find a girl who could match Shabir in this wittily amusing concept was on for a long time now. There were media reports of Yesha Rughani being the leading lady to be paired with Shabir Ahluwalia.

But we at IWMBuzz.com have heard exclusively about the actresses who have been shortlisted for this prized role opposite Shabir Ahluwalia.

As per a reliable source, “The channel and makers are brainstorming and testing a few actresses who have been shortlisted for the main role.”

Surprise, as we unleash the names before you all!!

Sumbul Touqeer, Megha Ray, Ashi Singh and Riya Sharma are the four actresses who have been shortlisted. It is believed that the final candidate to be chosen for the role and the show as the female lead will be one among these four actors.

As for Sumbul, she was last seen in Sony TV’s Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Megha Ray was last seen in Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. Ashi Singh has been the face of Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and has done Sony SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga while Riya Sharma has been seen in the recent Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare.

As can be seen, all four actresses have earlier featured in projects either on Sony TV or Sony SAB.

Well, it is indeed going to be a big decision for the team involved to choose between the above-mentioned four.

Who is the top favourite of yours to be paired alongside Shabir Ahluwalia? Is it Sumbul Touqeer, Megha Ray, Ashi Singh or Riya Sharma?

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

May the mightiest and of course, the wittiest win here!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.