Exclusive: Shabir Ahluwalia to play lead in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show

Full House Media helmed by Producer Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar has given the television viewing audience, a realistic drama with unique concepts. The banner’s most-talked-about shows include Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Qurbaan Hua, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Shaadi Ke Siyape etc. Now, the banner is working on a closely guarded project for Sony SAB.

As we know, Sony SAB is all set to revive the magic of the yesteryear show Tenali Rama with a new season.

This yet-untitled show will be a romantic family comedy show. The biggest news that we have heard at IWMBuzz.com is that the banner has signed popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia to play the lead role in the show.

Yes, you heard it right!!

Shabir Ahluwalia, last seen in Zee TV’s long-running show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, will be seen as the leading man in Sonali Jaffar’s show now.

There were reports in the media that Sabir was all set to do a show for Zee TV produced by Balaji Telefilms.

However, our well-placed source tells us that Shabir will be seen in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show.

We buzzed Shabir but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Sonali Jaffar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

