TRP Ratings 5 December 2024: Udne Ki Aasha Is The New No. 1 Show Along With Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The Week 48 of the year 2024 has been released today, 5 December. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. The noticeable change that we observed from last week is the change in the No. 1 show. Yes, as many as three shows are joint No.1 shows as per the recent ratings. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) has joined Anupamaa (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.3. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) hold the second spot with a TVR of 2.1. Jhanak (Star Plus) drops in its ratings and secures the next position with 1.9 TVR.

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi are giving tough competition to the top-rated shows to break into the top league in ratings. The shows hold the next spot with 1.8 TVR. Colors’ Parineetii is next with 1.6 TVR. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) follows with a TVR of 1.5. Megha Barsenge and Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) along with Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) are the next with a TVR of 1.4. Next in line is Bigg Boss and Durga (Colors) with a TVR of 1.3.

Shows Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus), Indian Idol (Sony TV), and Bhagyalakshmi (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.2. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Se Hum Mile and Kumkum Bhagya secure a TVR of 1.1.

Suman Indori (Colors) witnesses a drop in TVR and settles at 1.0 TVR along with Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus), and Kundali Bhagya and Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV). Deewaniyat (Star Plus) sees a further drop to 0.6 TVR.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week? The fight for the top slot is sure to see more and more twists in the coming weeks!!