Exclusive: Rajat Dahiya joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Actor Rajat Dahiya who is known for his portrayals in shows Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sanjog, Kumkum Bhagya etc, will now be a part of Full House Media’s next show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil for Sony SAB. The romcom love tale starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh has created huge curiosity in the viewers. The recent promo has been captivating to the core and it showcases the hilarious family feud between Yug Sinha and Kairi Sharma.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about this show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar being one-of-its-kind as it is AI-driven, with the protagonist’s younger age story depicted through AI. Fans of Shabir Ahluwalia can see their favourite hero’s AI-generated track in the show.

We have also written about Abhishek Verma, Vansh Sayani, Bhoomi Ramola joining the show's cast.

We now hear of Rajat Dahiya joining the cast of the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through with a revert.

