Talented actor Paritosh Sand, who is known for his work in films like Monsoon Wedding, Shahid, Bandit Queen and Special 26, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor will be part of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming movie Ghamaasan.

The cop-dacoit thriller film is inspired by the life of a selfless and dynamic young IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, who puts his life on the line to serve valiantly. Actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi will play lead roles in the film.

The movie is backed by Golden Ratio Films and Yaelstar Films, who have previously collaborated on Abhay Deol-led miniseries JL50 and the Marathi film Chandramukhi, starring Amruta Khanvilkar.

We earlier exclusively reported about Deepraj Rana being part of the project.

We reached out to Paritosh but could not get revert.

