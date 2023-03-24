Pratyaksh Panwar, the young child artist, who is known for her projects in shows like Torbaaz, Cirkus, Aarya and Ishq Mein Marjawan, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Pratyaksh has been roped in for an upcoming movie Pachhattar Ka Chhora.

The movie is being produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision and co-produced by Rachayita Films Private Limited with Prolife Entertainment And Production as the associate producer. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film features Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.

We reached out to Pratyaksh’s parents but did not get revert.

