Talented beauty Priyanka Setia, who rose to fame with her work in projects like Sacred Games, Missing, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, Guilty Minds and Aranyak, has bagged a new film. As per a credible source, the actress will be seen in an upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. The producers are Vinod Bhanushali, Suparn S Verma, and Zee Studios. Bandaa has been shot in Mumbai and Jodhpur. Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen playing the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Adrija Sinha and Krishna Bisht being part of the project.

We buzzed Priyanka but did not get revert.

