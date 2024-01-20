Exclusive: Sajjad Delafrooz to feature in film Kashmir: Enigma of Paradise

Sajjad Delafrooz, the Iranian actor who has played commendable roles in projects Tiger Zinda Hai, Freddy, Heropanti 2, Hukus Bukus, Special OPS etc, has joined the star cast of the Atul Garg film Kashmir: Enigma of Paradise.

With a shooting schedule spanning approximately 100 days, the film has already completed two schedules in Kashmir and plans to shoot at different locations across the country. A lot of films have been made in Bollywood with Kashmir being the focal point.

Young actor Darsheel Safary will play the young lead in the film. As soon as Darsheel’s part is over, Aadil will take over as the main lead in the film. The film is produced by Eternal Films Private Limited. As per report in the media, the film has a vast cast that includes Darsheel Safary, Rajneesh Duggal, Inaamulhaq, Akanksha Puri, Sajjad Delafrooz, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Adhyayan Suman, MK Raina, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Chopra, Amit Behl, Praneet Bhatt, Mir Sarwar and others. The casting for the film is done by Sanjay Shukla Casting.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Aadil Khan playing the lead in the film. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Shikara fame Aadil Khan to play the lead in Atul Garg’s film Kashmir: Enigma of Paradise

We now hear of Sajjad Delafrooz playing the parallel lead in the film.

We reached out to Sajjad but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.