Exclusive: Shikara fame Aadil Khan to play the lead in Atul Garg’s film Kashmir: Enigma of Paradise

Young actor Aadil Khan who bagged the limelight with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film Shikara will soon shoot for his next big screen film. Aadil has been part of the popular OTT projects Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story, Shoorveer. He will play the lead in Atul Garg’s upcoming film Kashmir: Enigma of Paradise.

With a shooting schedule spanning approximately 100 days, the film has already completed two schedules in Kashmir and plans to shoot at different locations across the country. A lot of films have been made in Bollywood with Kashmir being the focal point.

Young actor Darsheel Safary will play the young lead in the film. As soon as Darsheel’s part is over, Aadil will take over as the main lead in the film. The film is produced by Eternal Films Private Limited. As per report in the media, the film has a vast cast that includes Darsheel Safary, Rajneesh Duggal, Inaamulhaq, Akanksha Puri, Sajjad Delafrooz, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Adhyayan Suman, MK Raina, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Chopra, Amit Behl, Praneet Bhatt, Mir Sarwar and others. The casting for the film is done by Sanjay Shukla Casting.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Aadil Khan will go on to play the main lead in the film, with Darsheel playing the younger version initially.

As per a reliable source, “Aadil has been finalized to play the lead.”

We buzzed Aadil but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.