Exclusive: Sunny Deol Speaks On Hiking His Price

Sunny Deol is on an unprecedented high. Gadar 2 is poised to become not only the biggest hit of his career, but also one of the five biggest blockbusters of all times, if not THE biggest blockbuster ever.

So is it true Sunny has hiked his price to 50 crores?

Instead of beating around the bush , I asked Sunny directly and this is what he had to say: “First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns,even to close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2.”

Getting down to the question of hiking or not hiking his price Sunny says, “I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb I didn’t compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main ttha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai(I am where I was, people’s perception has changed.”

He then adds, “For me my family is my greatest wealth.Aur kya chahiye?”