Movies | News

Exclusive: Sunny Deol Speaks On Hiking His Price

What I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2

Author: Subhash K Jha
28 Aug,2023 10:31:42
Exclusive: Sunny Deol Speaks On Hiking His Price 846339

Sunny Deol is on an unprecedented high. Gadar 2 is poised to become not only the biggest hit of his career, but also one of the five biggest blockbusters of all times, if not THE biggest blockbuster ever.

So is it true Sunny has hiked his price to 50 crores?

Instead of beating around the bush , I asked Sunny directly and this is what he had to say: “First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns,even to close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2.”

Getting down to the question of hiking or not hiking his price Sunny says, “I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb I didn’t compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main ttha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai(I am where I was, people’s perception has changed.”

He then adds, “For me my family is my greatest wealth.Aur kya chahiye?”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia 845675
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia
Ameesha Patel opens up on her ‘no onscreen kissing’ principle, read 845296
Ameesha Patel opens up on her ‘no onscreen kissing’ principle, read
The Real Story Behind Sunny Deol’s Property Auction 845232
The Real Story Behind Sunny Deol’s Property Auction
Sunny Deol Is No Part Of Border 2 or Maa Tujhse Salaam Sequel 845164
Sunny Deol Is No Part Of Border 2 or Maa Tujhse Salaam Sequel
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights 845001
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days 844898
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days

Latest Stories

Sibling bond shines as TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani celebrates pre-Rakhi with brother Harshit Sindhwani 846296
Sibling bond shines as TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani celebrates pre-Rakhi with brother Harshit Sindhwani
Avneet Kaur sets fashion on fire in plum bralette and denim shorts 846294
Avneet Kaur sets fashion on fire in plum bralette and denim shorts
Ayesha Singh redefines glam in plunging neck bralette and joggers, see pics 846266
Ayesha Singh redefines glam in plunging neck bralette and joggers, see pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics 846258
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics
Shweta Tiwari’s black mesh gown is perfect for your evening parties, see pics 846250
Shweta Tiwari’s black mesh gown is perfect for your evening parties, see pics
Divyanka Tripathi rewinds back to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days, drops unseen ‘dance face-off video’ with Sudha Chandran 846240
Divyanka Tripathi rewinds back to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days, drops unseen ‘dance face-off video’ with Sudha Chandran
Read Latest News