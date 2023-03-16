Trupti Khamkar, the talented actress, who has entertained the masses in projects like Girls Hostel 3.0, Govinda Naam Mera, Tumhari Sulu, and Gadhedo: Donkey, is all set to enthrall fans in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Trupti will be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

Haseen Dillruba was a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel of Hasseen Dillruba.

