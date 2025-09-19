False Narrative Set Against Deepika Padukone: Not Payment Hike, But Her Role was Cut from Kalki 2

After the success of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’s starrer mega film Kalki 2898 AD, there is a huge ocean with its sequel. But in the meantime, shocking news came for the fans on Thursday—Deepika Padukone will no longer be a part of Kalki 2. Production House Vyjayanti Movies itself made this announcement. As soon as this news came out, rumors started on social media.

Some reports claimed that Deepika had laid a condition to increase the fees and shoot for a limited number of hours, which was why she was excluded. But it has been made clear that this story is not true. The real reason for Deepika’s exclusion was something else.

According to sources, the script of Kalki 2 was initially focused on Deepika’s character Sum-80 (Sumati). Her character in the film would be important from beginning to end. But recently, the makers made a big change in the story. According to the new script, Deepika’s role was reduced to just a cameo.

When Deepika and her team were told about this, they were completely surprised. She was very excited about this project and was ready for a long schedule. In such a situation, after the role was suddenly reduced, Deepika herself decided to leave the film.

Production House Vyjayanthi Movies wrote on social media, ‘It is an official announcement that Deepika Padukone will no longer be part of the sequel to Kalki 2898. We have decided to separate after long deliberations. A film like Kalki is entitled to a particular level of commitment.’

This is not the first time Deepika has been omitted from a big project. Shortly before, she had to be eliminated from Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s film Spirit. Even then, it was said that due to his demand and low shift timing, the production house made a distance. The interesting thing is that in the two films from which Deepika came out, her hero is Prabhas.

Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2 disappointed the fans, but at the same time, voices were also raised in support of her. Many people say a false enemy is being set against the actress. Now, everyone’s eyes are on Deepika Padukone, wondering whether she will break her silence on this dispute.

