Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali recently took to Instagram and shared the news of her divorce from ex-husband DJ Aqeel. Farah posted a couple of happy selfies with Aqeel and captioned: “We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it. We wish each other lots of love, happiness and luck in our onward journeys. We will always remain parents to our beautiful children Azaan and Fizaa and nothing will change. Grateful for the journey we had together. 🙏❤️🤗 @djaqeelforever”

Last year, Farah shared on social media, “Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”.”

“We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life,” she also added.

Farah and Aqeel tied the knot on February 20, 1999, after dating for a couple of years. They have two kids–Azaan and Fizaa together.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.