Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers for using his designs, says ‘shocking breach of faith’

Tarun Tahiliani has taken to Instagram Stories to voice his disappointment regarding the uncredited use of his designs in an episode of Made in Heaven 2. Read below to know

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 19:00:42
Tarun Tahiliani has taken to Instagram Stories to voice his disappointment regarding the uncredited use of his designs in an episode of Made in Heaven 2. In his statements, Tahiliani expressed frustration that his creations were attributed to a fictional designer on the show, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

One of the brides featured in Made in Heaven 2, portrayed by actor Mrunal Thakur, wore garments designed by Tarun Tahiliani in the second episode of the series. These outfits were presented to the character by a fictitious designer named Akshay Jaiswal (played by Kashyap Harsha Shangari), operating under a fabricated label.

Sharing an image of Mrunal Thakur adorned in his design on Instagram Stories, Tahiliani remarked, “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of Made in Heaven were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist.” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers for using his designs, says ‘shocking breach of faith’ 843858

Another snapshot shared by the designer showcased his creations in the episode. He further stated, “Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit.”

Tahiliani also posted an image of Mrunal Thakur donning another of his designs, expressing his hope that similar situations do not arise with other designers who have lent their work to OTT productions. He concluded by expressing his aspiration that such actions would not be deemed acceptable in the future.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

