FIR Filed Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over ‘Love & War’ Dispute

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has found himself in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him and two others in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The complaint, lodged by Prateek Raj Mathur, accuses Bhansali and his team of fraud, breach of trust, and misbehaviour in connection with the upcoming film Love & War.

According to police sources, Mathur claims he was hired as a line producer for the film but was later removed from the project without any payment. He alleges that after being assigned several responsibilities, including coordination with government departments and arrangements for the shoot, he was suddenly sidelined, per Hindustan Times.

Mathur also stated that when he tried to meet the film’s team at a local hotel, he was allegedly mistreated by Bhansali and his associates. The FIR was registered at the Bichhwal police station on Monday, following a court’s direction. Charges mentioned include fraud, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation. The case is currently under investigation by SHO Govind Singh Charan.

Love & War is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

No official statement has been released yet from Bhansali or his production team.