Fish Venkat Passes Away at 53 Due To Kidney Failure

Famous Telugu comedian Fish Venkat, whose real name was Venkat Raj, said goodbye to this world on 18 July 2025. The 53-year-old actor breathed his last after battling serious health issues like kidney and liver failure for a long time. He was on dialysis for several months and was put on a ventilator in recent times.

The departure of Fish Venkat is a deep loss for South cinema. He was known for his unmatched comic timing and Telangana accent. He made the audience laugh a lot with his witty characters in many hit films like ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Adhurs’, ‘DJ Tillu’ and made a special place in their hearts.

His family said that his health had deteriorated rapidly in the last few weeks. The team of doctors tried their best, but he could not be saved due to the lack of a kidney donor on time. His daughter Shravanti had made an appeal some time ago, in which she had told that help was needed for a kidney transplant surgery worth 50 lakh. After this appeal, many artists and leaders extended a helping hand.

However, there were also rumors of financial assistance from actor Prabhas on social media, which the family completely rejected and called it a scam. But the real help came from Pawan Kalyan, Vishwak Sen, and a minister of the Telangana government.

Fish Venkat has a funny story behind his stage name. The dialogue “fish market” spoken by him in a film earned him this name, which later became his identity. In a career spanning more than two decades, he always played characters full of simplicity, naturalness and humour, which touched the hearts of the common audience.

His death is not only the grief of losing an actor, but also the feeling of the lack of laughter that he spread on the screen. He may not be among us anymore, but the characters he played, his dialogues and the smile on his face will always remain alive.

Fish Venkat a name that will always remind us that true comedy is the one that comes from the heart and reaches straight to the heart.

Om Shanti!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!