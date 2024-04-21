From ‘Animal’ to ‘Fighter’: This season’s 100 crore extravaganzas to look out for

Many films and audio series are produced in several languages by the entertainment business each year, however, only a select few achieve the status of being a blockbuster hit by crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark. Get ready to dive into the world of entertainment where larger-than-life stories unfold on the silver screen and captivating narratives resonate through your headphones. From high-octane action to heartwarming romances and drama, here are the must-watch movies and the only audio series that have crossed the 100 crore revenue mark, captivating audiences with their brilliance.

Animal

The son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation as he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance against those threatening his father’s life. Directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The film, that is one of the biggest hits, stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Fighter

Shamsher Pathania fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian air force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. The action film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. Produced under Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. When a coup d’état is planned by his father’s ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva’s help to become Khansaar’s undisputed ruler. written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To



‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is a fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. It’s an engaging narrative that showcases the arduous struggles and journey of the protagonist. Listen to the intriguing story of Anika in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To only on Pocket FM.

Insta Millionaire

‘Insta Millionaire’ follows Lucky’s extraordinary journey from humble beginnings, as he overcomes numerous challenges with unwavering determination and selflessness. Despite the relentless hardships he faces, Lucky remains committed to making his loved ones happy. However, luck rarely seems to be on his side until a pivotal moment changes everything—an unexpected message on his phone promises an end to his struggles and immense wealth. Will Lucky stay true to himself or surrender to temptations of his newfound fortune? To find out, listen to Insta Millionaire on Pocket FM.