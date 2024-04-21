Movies | News

From ‘Animal’ to ‘Fighter’: This season’s 100 crore extravaganzas to look out for

From high-octane action to heartwarming romances and drama, here are the must-watch movies and the only audio series that have crossed the 100 crore revenue mark, captivating audiences with their brilliance.

Author: Kunal Kothari
From 'Animal' to 'Fighter': This season's 100 crore extravaganzas to look out for 892165

Many films and audio series are produced in several languages by the entertainment business each year, however, only a select few achieve the status of being a blockbuster hit by crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark. Get ready to dive into the world of entertainment where larger-than-life stories unfold on the silver screen and captivating narratives resonate through your headphones. From high-octane action to heartwarming romances and drama, here are the must-watch movies and the only audio series that have crossed the 100 crore revenue mark, captivating audiences with their brilliance.

Animal

From Animal 892160

The son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation as he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance against those threatening his father’s life. Directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The film, that is one of the biggest hits, stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Fighter

From Animal 892161

Shamsher Pathania fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian air force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. The action film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. Produced under Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

From Animal 892162

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. When a coup d’état is planned by his father’s ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva’s help to become Khansaar’s undisputed ruler. written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To
From Animal 892163

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is a fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. It’s an engaging narrative that showcases the arduous struggles and journey of the protagonist. Listen to the intriguing story of Anika in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To only on Pocket FM.

Insta Millionaire

From Animal 892164

‘Insta Millionaire’ follows Lucky’s extraordinary journey from humble beginnings, as he overcomes numerous challenges with unwavering determination and selflessness. Despite the relentless hardships he faces, Lucky remains committed to making his loved ones happy. However, luck rarely seems to be on his side until a pivotal moment changes everything—an unexpected message on his phone promises an end to his struggles and immense wealth. Will Lucky stay true to himself or surrender to temptations of his newfound fortune? To find out, listen to Insta Millionaire on Pocket FM.

About The Author
Kunal Kothari

From operating in the entertainment industry for almost eight years, Kunal talks, walks, sleeps and breathes movies. Apart from critiquing them, he tries to spot things others tend to miss and is always up for a game of trivia about anything and everything on-screen and off-screen. Kunal rose through the ranks after joining as a journalist to being the editor, film critic and senior correspondent at India Forums. A team player and hard worker, he likes to have a cogent approach towards critical analysis, where you might find him on the field, ready for an insightful conversation about the movies.

Related Post

Finally! Rashmika Mandanna addresses the criticism directed at 'Animal' 889946
Finally! Rashmika Mandanna addresses the criticism directed at 'Animal'
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire 885547
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Is Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel planning to kick-start the Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam from April 2024? 885161
Is Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel planning to kick-start the Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam from April 2024?
Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day With The First Bonafide Hit of 2024 - Fighter! The film to screen nationwide in cinemas at just Rs 99 883561
Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day With The First Bonafide Hit of 2024 - Fighter! The film to screen nationwide in cinemas at just Rs 99
Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office! 882020
Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office!
First super-hit of 2024! Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office! 882055
First super-hit of 2024! Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office!
Fans celebrate Salaar style Valentine's day! Have a look! 881914
Fans celebrate Salaar style Valentine's day! Have a look!
Explore the making of Squadron Leader 'Patty' aka Hrithik Roshan in this BTS video of Fighter! 881811
Explore the making of Squadron Leader 'Patty' aka Hrithik Roshan in this BTS video of Fighter!
An epitome of courage and determination! Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter in this exciting BTS video! 881690
An epitome of courage and determination! Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter in this exciting BTS video!
Bringing a treat on Valentine's Day, here comes a perfect romantic melody'Bekaar Dil' from Viacom18 Studios's 'Fighter! 881464
Bringing a treat on Valentine's Day, here comes a perfect romantic melody'Bekaar Dil' from Viacom18 Studios's 'Fighter!