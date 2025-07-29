From Kantara, Kirik Party to Su from So—it takes one sincere story to turn the tide

Su From So is being celebrated as one of the most exciting Kannada films at present. It is filling theatres, breaking records, and turning heads across India. But just a few days ago, hardly anyone knew it existed.

On Sunday, over 550 shows ran houseful across the country. In just Bengaluru, 72 early-morning shows were added due to massive public demand. On Saturday, July 26, 1.27 lakh tickets were sold in a single day on BookMyShow. No Kannada film has ever achieved that before. It wasn’t even a big release weekend. The movie was competing with major titles such as Bollywood’s Saiyaara, the action-packed F1, and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

So how did this unknown film cut through all the noise?

The answer lies in what Su From So did not do.

There were no celebrity interviews. No viral reality show appearances. Not even a formal press junket. Instead, the makers made a bold choice. They let the film speak for itself.

And given the good work audiences responded. Laughter spread. So did word of mouth. Viewers shared memes, videos, and glowing reviews. What started in coastal Karnataka soon caught fire in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangalore.

The man behind the camera was JP Thuminad, a Tulu theatre talent making his directorial mark with this film. Blending village humour with a spooky plot and a strong social message, Su From So struck a perfect note for family audiences. The film’s catchy Dank Anthem and witty trailer had already planted seeds of interest online.

Now, the journey continues beyond Karnataka. From August 1, Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films will distribute the Malayalam version in Kerala. In North India, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has picked up the rights. Overseas distribution is being discussed with Phars Film Co. LLC. (as per The Hindu)

Film marketing expert Bharath Sudhama believes Su From So is a wake-up call. And it synopsises the fact that, content shall always remain the king. Looking back, it is hard to believe that Su From So began its journey so humbly. Just a few premiere shows in select cities. No buzz. No noise. And boom!

But as the Kannada industry has learned time and again, from Kirik Party to Kantara, it only takes one sincere story to turn the tide. And this year, that story is called Su From So.