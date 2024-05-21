From the world of ‘Stree’ comes ‘Munjya’ – India’s first ever CGI actor

After much wonder about the expansion of the world of Stree over the years, there was one title that was being discussed a lot but never saw the light of the day. – and that was ‘Munjya.’ The film was supposed to be happening right after Stree but director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan got busy with Roohi and then, Bhediya.

But now, after all this time, it is official and the first teaser of Munjya just dropped. The teaser says how this film features ‘India’s first ever CGI actor Munjya’ which raises intrigue even more.

The unveiled teaser of the film offers a glimpse into the world of ‘Munjya,’ leaving audiences curious about the titular creature’s relentless search for a mysterious ‘Munni.’ The chilling yet humorous glimpse leaves mysteries to discover the secrets behind this unique creature and its quest.

After introducing Indian cinema with captivating characters like Stree, the witch who haunts men, and Bhediya, the terrifying werewolf, Maddock Films now gives us a different kind of monster. Munjya can not only talk and move but also manages to strike fear in the hearts of viewers, adding a unique twist to the genre.

The film becomes the first Indian feature film to have a full-fledged CGI creature throughout its runtime. The trailer is to be unveiled on 24th May.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around ‘Munjya,’ a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The film will be releasing on the big screens on 7th June 2024.