Gashmir Mahajani’s father Ravindra Mahajani found dead

Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was discovered dead inside a rented apartment at the Xrbia Society in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade on Friday. Mahajani, who hailed from Mumbai, had been residing alone in the apartment for approximately eight months. Concerned neighbours alerted the police around 4.30 pm on Friday after noticing a foul odour emanating from the premises, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.

Upon arriving at the scene, a team from Talegaon MIDC police station found the apartment locked from the inside. With the assistance of local residents, the police broke open the door and discovered Mahajani’s lifeless body inside.

The police have identified the deceased person as Mahajani, as confirmed by the apartment owner. They suspect that the actor had passed away two to three days prior to the discovery of his body. Following the protocol, the police promptly informed Mahajani’s family and transferred his remains to a hospital for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Ravindra Mahajani had made a name for himself through notable films such as “Mumbaicha Fauzdar” (1984) and “Kalat Nakalat” (1990). His contributions to the Marathi film industry spanned several decades, beginning in the mid-1970s. Additionally, he appeared in the movie “Panipat” in 2019. The sudden demise of this well-known actor-director has left the industry and his fans mourning the loss of a talented artist.