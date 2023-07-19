ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on father Ravindra Mahajani's demise, saying 'We knew him better than any of you'

Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on his father's demise, and replies to all the sections of netizens talking about it over the last few days. Read what he writes.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 18:03:13
Gashmeer Mahajani the popular actor who was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been at the receiving end after the sad demise of his father. His father, the legendary Marathi actor, Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his flat on July 15. He was reportedly staying alone in Pune and had died three days before his body was found by the police. A few sections of netizens criticized Gashmeer on social media and accused him of not inquiring about his father and ignoring him in his last days.

Gashmeer today, decided to break his silence by putting up his reply. And his reply seems to be addressing this issue very aptly.

He wrote on his social media about preferring to be silent at this time. He hinted to welcome hate and abuse by doing so. He spoke of the departed soul being his father and his mother’s husband and that they knew him more than anyone. He also hinted at opening up in future on it.

While a section of fans criticized Gashmeer, a few fans and actors were standing in support of Gashmeer when he as trolled on social media.

You can check the reply of Gashmeer Mahajani here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

For the uninitiated, Ravindra Mahajani was a legendary Marathi actor, aged 77. He had a great phase as an actor during the era 1975 to 1990 in the Marathi film space. He was living alone in Pune, at Aame village in Maval district.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

