Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on father Ravindra Mahajani's demise, saying 'We knew him better than any of you'

Gashmeer Mahajani the popular actor who was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been at the receiving end after the sad demise of his father. His father, the legendary Marathi actor, Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his flat on July 15. He was reportedly staying alone in Pune and had died three days before his body was found by the police. A few sections of netizens criticized Gashmeer on social media and accused him of not inquiring about his father and ignoring him in his last days.

Gashmeer today, decided to break his silence by putting up his reply. And his reply seems to be addressing this issue very aptly.

He wrote on his social media about preferring to be silent at this time. He hinted to welcome hate and abuse by doing so. He spoke of the departed soul being his father and his mother’s husband and that they knew him more than anyone. He also hinted at opening up in future on it.

While a section of fans criticized Gashmeer, a few fans and actors were standing in support of Gashmeer when he as trolled on social media.

You can check the reply of Gashmeer Mahajani here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

For the uninitiated, Ravindra Mahajani was a legendary Marathi actor, aged 77. He had a great phase as an actor during the era 1975 to 1990 in the Marathi film space. He was living alone in Pune, at Aame village in Maval district.