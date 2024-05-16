Surbhi Jyoti Shares ‘Fun-filled’ Photos With Gunnah Co-star Gashmeer Mahajani, See Here

According to reports, Gashmeer Mahajani has been roped in for a new web series. Further details about the show were under wraps, but now it seems the makers are all set to promote it. And if you wonder who has been paired alongside Gashmeer, well, the meaty role will be played by the talented, beautiful, and charismatic Surbhi Jyoti. However, before the show’s release, the lead pair dropped fun-filled photos teasing the show’s name.

Gunnah Lead Actors Surbhi Jyoti And Gashmeer Mahajani’s Fun-filled Photos

Surbhi and Gashmeer pose together, sitting on a couch, in the series of photos. With the beautiful backdrop of green plants and a blue sky, the duo looks adorable. Camouflaging with the surroundings, the actress looked stunning in a black crop top paired with a navy blue printed shirt and skirt. The actor looked handsome in a white tee, with a leather waistcoat and black pants completing his look. The duo captioned the post, “Yah Gunnah jo maine kiya hai yah bada khoobsurat hai.”

From taking selfies to posing like a power couple, Surbhi and Gashmeer left the onlookers impressed with their chemistry. Group photos show glimpses of the Gunnah gang’s fun time. The photo features other cast members Shashank Ketkar, Darshan Paandya, and Shezray.

Gunnah is an upcoming web series on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show is produced by the makers of popular shows like Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Hamari Wali Good News, Aap Ke Aajaane Se, and others. Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani are said to play the lead pair.