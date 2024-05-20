Surbhi Jyoti paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series, ‘Gunaah’

Actor Surbhi Jyoti needs no introduction, where she has been a part of some of the most successful and beloved TV shows over the years ranging from Qubool Hai to Naagin 3 and others.

And it seems that having had a great run on the small screen so far, the actress is exploring other mediums as well. Apart from starring in her fourth Punjabi film earlier this year, Jyoti has another project up and rolling already.

For a few days now, Jyoti has been posting several BTS images and videos, where she is having a blast with actors, Darshan Paandya, Zayn Ibad Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. One was wondering what show/film is thing going to be but it became much clearer when the actress also tagged Disney+ Hotstar in these reels and images.

The captions, of images and videos shared by her and others would wittingly remark at what would be the title of the show and it is indeed titled, ‘Gunaah.’ In one post, she posted three images with only Gashmeer Mahajani, and went on to caption it, “yeh jo gunaah maine kiya hai… yeh bada khubsurat hai.”

In another one, shared by Shashank Ketkar, the caption read, ‘jab milenge chaar dost, toh koi gunaah ho hi nahi sakta.’

Not much is known is about the show yet but reports suggest Mahajani will be playing Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler who is out there to blur the lines between right and wrong.