Television | Spoilers

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan worries about Eisha's life

Mehak learns that Sikander is behind Eisha and they throw the bracelet that Eisha is wearing on her hand. On the other hand, Armaan is scared that Sikander will track Eisha in Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 17:43:31
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Armaan attempts to strike Avesh as Sikander provokes him. However, things turn for the worst when Armaan establishes eye contact with Avesh and loses all of his powers. Isha seeks to track down Armaan, but Veer stops her and traps her in a room.

Veer and Isha devise a plan to get Armaan back from Sikander. However, Avesh attacks Veer and Isha, and Armaan comes just in time to save them. Veer seeks Kavya’s assistance in tracking down Sikander and retrieving Armaan.

In the coming episode, Eisha, Cherry, and Mehak are at a picnic where Eisha’s bracelet starts burning and Mehak learns that Sikander is behind Eisha and they throw the bracelet. Alaya is performing the ritual, and she is trying to get the location of the bracelet. Armaan is scared that they will track Eisha.

Will Alaya’s ritual help her find their bracelet of Eisha?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

