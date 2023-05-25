Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship

Shivendra will confess his love for Surilii to Damayanti. The latter will reject the idea, stating that she cannot accept Surilii because she doesn't belong to their social class in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Damayanti will attempt to make Shivendra comprehend that the girl from the cafe (Surilii) used to give him money for drugs and is now trying to trap Shivendra. The latter will rebel against his mother when she questions if the cafe girl is worthy of his friendship, accusing her of trapping him. In response, Shivendra will express his deep concern and respect for Surilii, confessing that she is not just special but very special to him, so she should at least give her the basic respect she deserves.

In the coming episode, Shivendra will confess his love for Surilii to Damayanti and inform her that Ranakgarh will accept her for him. However, he wants to know if Damyanti will accept her. Damayanti will reject the idea, stating that there is no compatibility between them and that she cannot accept Surilii because she doesn’t belong to their social class. She will even reveal that it was not his father but this palace that chose her as its daughter-in-law, and Surilii has no chance of being chosen. Damayanti will shock Shivendra further by informing him that she has already arranged his marriage with Swatilekha. However, Shivendra will take a drastic step and leave the palace, leaving Damayanti in tears as she watches her beloved son walk away.

How will Damayanti react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.