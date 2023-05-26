Romantic TV Celebs: Divyanka Tripathi gives shoutout to hubby Vivek Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic video with Aly Goni goes viral

Divyanka Tripathi and Jasmin Bhasin are two of the most popular and famous actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. Well, let's check out these cute romantic appreciation moments that these Divyanka Tripathi and Jasmin Bhasin have for their respective partners

Divyanka Tripathi and Jasmin Bhasin are two of the most beautiful and adored actresses and performing artistes that we are all currently blessed to have in the Hindi TV space. It’s been quite many years now that both Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi have been actively working in the TV industry with their stunning presence and well, we have truly loved every bit of it coming from their end for real. Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi have both been a part of the entertainment space for more than 15 years and throughout their journey till date, they have only focused on doing good quality work in the entertainment industry. Apart from TV, both Jasmin and Divyanka Tripathi are also extremely popular on social media platforms like Instagram and well, that’s what we love the most about them. This time however, we are here to give you all a sneak-peek into how they are admiring their respective partners.

Check out these cute moments of Divyanka Tripathi and Jasmin Bhasin with their respective partners:

So, tell you all a little bit about Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi’s romantic content for their respective partners, what do we get to see? While Divyanka Tripathi has shared a romantic shoutout from her end for her husband Vivek Dahiya who’s set to enjoy his time in cinemas soon with his new project, Jasmin Bhasin’s old romantic video with her partner Aly Goni is going viral on internet once again and we are truly loving all of it. Well, do you all want to check out and admire these cuties for the same? Well, here you go folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain't it?