EXCLUSIVE: Gashmeer Mahajani- “With Surbhi Jyoti, I have felt the most comfortable so far”

Gashmeer Mahajani, who has managed to create a huge impact with her roles in the TV space, namely I the show, Imlie went on to shock and rock one and all with his dancing prowess in the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Now, the actor has multiple projects rolling where on the one hand, he is away in Romania shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; on the other hand, his show, Gunaah dropped on Disney Plus Hotstar just recently.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Mahajani opened up about working with Surbhi Jyoti for the first time in the show, does he feel worried about the attention span of viewers when it comes to being hooked to a web show and several other things.

Q. There is a sea of content out there now on the web, and to be holding someone’s attention has only gotten tougher and tougher. So, amidst all this, do you, as an actor, think about how and what can I do to make sure my show is noticed and how can it be noticed; where the attention span of a viewer is only getting shorter and shorter?

I don’t feel worried about it. I feel that content only sells if it’s good. What does work is something no one has been able to decipher ever. In the end, the filmmaker just has to believe in the fact that the story I wanted to say – I did that with all my heart and giving my best. Sometimes, even if it is done well, it doesn’t need to connect. You can only be sincere with what you want to say and convey.

But yes, I agree with you completely that the attention span of people has indeed gotten shorter but one can only hope that your content, which you have given your best to resonates and can engage the viewer right away and not lead them to switch away.

Interviewed by: Kunal Kothari

Q. You are working with Surbhi Jyoti for the first time. Your camaraderie off-screen was evident through the social media posts that she posted. How was the experience and what are the kind of learnings you take away?

I think learning is a continuous process in general. But I have to say with Surbhi, I have been the most comfortable so far. And I am not just saying this for the sake of it – or else I could have said it for anyone till now. I genuinely feel the most comfortable with her, because she is the kind of person, who I know I can be fully authentic with. If the said thing has to be taken like a joke, she will take it as a joke; if it is a serious thing, then she will be mature enough to understand and contribute to it. So far, I have only worked in the Hindi belt for about 3-4 years but so far, with whoever I have worked with, I have indeed felt the most comfortable with her. I hope it reflects on the screen as well.